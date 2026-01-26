Two Big Names Emerge for Ravens OC Job

Jesse​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Minter has officially become the Baltimore Raven's next head coach and his first job is now perfectly clear. The Ravens will have to find an offensive coordinator with a style that fits Lamar Jackson, meaning this decision will decide how team moves forward.

Not only does the next OC determine the future, they might be able to right the mistakes of the past. Towards the end of the John Harbaugh and Todd Monken in Baltimore era, the communication between star QB and offensive coordinator broke down, leaving Harbaugh to patch things up. The Ravens want to get a new start in this aspect not only with Minter but also with their new offensive ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌coordinator.

Which Candidates Are Leading the Ravens OC Search?

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, two big names have been identified as the main guys. Joe Brady, who is the current offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, and Kliff Kingsbury, the former offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders.

Both Brady and Kingsbury interviewed for the Ravens' head coaching job before Minter's hire, it showed Baltimore's initial interest in offensive-minded leadership.

Two names to keep in mind for the Ravens OC job are Joe Brady and Kliff Kingsbury, per @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/lT4NjD7YzT — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 25, 2026

For​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ two seasons, Brady has been behind one of the NFL's most potent offenses in Buffalo. Among other things, he led LSU to a 2019 national championship and was recognized as the best assistant coach in the country by receiving the Broyles Award.

Before reuniting with the Bills and turning their offense into one of the league's most impressive alongside Josh Allen, he had worked with the Saints and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Panthers.

Kingsbury just wrapped up his tenure in Washington, where he worked with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. His Air Raid-based system helped the Commanders' offense rank among the league's most efficient units in 2025.

Who Among the Two Is Best for the Role?

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brady and Kingsbury have very impressive credentials, but Brady is the better choice for Baltimore's unique requirements. His recent work with Josh Allen in Buffalo serves as an ideal model for unlocking Jackson's dual-threat features.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bills' offense with Brady at the helm has regularly been one of the most dynamic units in the entire league, combining aggressive downfield passing with innovative run-pass options that take advantage of Allen's mobility.

The very same approach might reveal new facets of Jackson's game, especially in the passing attack, where Baltimore has traditionally had difficulties in key ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌moments.

Ex-Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV echoed this sentiment, stating, "Joe's worked with an MVP and Josh Allen. And I think Joe is able to take Lamar's game to a whole other level".

His endorsement carries weight, given his firsthand experience in Baltimore's offensive system.

