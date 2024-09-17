Ray-Ray McCloud Punched C.J. Gardner-Johnson Right in Front of an Official
Ray-Ray McCloud III followed up a great play with a boneheaded penalty.
In the middle of a long drive late in the second quarter, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver had a really nice 18-yard gain for a first down. His catch took the ball to the Philadelphia Eagles' 23-yard line and gave his team momentum. That is, until he messed it all up.
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson pulled off McCloud's mouthpiece and the receiver responded by punching him in the facemask. And he did it right in front of a referee.
That wasn't an incredibly violent punch, it was more pushing his balled up fist into Gardner-Johnson's facemask, but still. That was really dumb. That's usually an automatic ejection, so McCloud is lucky to still be in the game.
He was flagged 15-yards for unnecessary roughness. The Falcons settled for a field goal and trail the Eagles 7-6 at the half.