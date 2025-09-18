NFL Reports Record-Breaking TV Ratings Through First Two Weeks of 2025 Season
The NFL is back, and it may be bigger than ever.
Through the first two weeks of the 2025 season, the league has reported record-setting television ratings. The average TV and digital viewership numbers on games in the first two weeks of the season has been an astounding 20.7 million, which is up 4% compared to last season and 17% to 2023. They're the highest recorded ratings through two weeks on record for any NFL season.
There have been some huge games early in the season, which have helped to inflate the ratings numbers. The Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs, which aired on Fox, generated an average of 33.8 million viewers. Philadelphia's clash against the Cowboys in Week 1 had an average of 28.3 million.
Rounding out the top five most-watched games through the first two weeks are the Bills–Ravens' season opening thriller (24.7 million), the NFC North clash between the Lions and Packers (24 million) and the other divisional bout between the Vikings and Bears (22.1 million).
The records in viewership come after Nielsen implemented Big Data + Panel, which the company says is a more accurate ratings tracking measurement than it previously used. Even under new measurements, the NFL remains TV ratings royalty.
The league will surely be hoping to continue churning out historic numbers after its successful start to the season.