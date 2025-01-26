Ref’s ‘Award a Score’ Threat in Commanders-Eagles Led to So Many Patrick Mahomes Jokes
A wild moment in the Washington Commanders-Philadelphia Eagles game almost led to a fairly unknown rule coming into play, which then led to lots of jokes about Patrick Mahomes, even though he's not playing until Sunday night.
In case you missed it, the Commanders' defense was flagged multiple times for jumping offsides while trying to stop the Eagles from scoring on a Tush Push play early in the fourth quarter.
After three straight penalties inside the 1-yard line, the ref announced to the crowd that if the Commanders kept it up it could lead to the Eagles being awarded a touchdown by the refs:
Here's that moment:
While the Eagles scored on their own on the next play to take a commanding lead, lots of NFL fans made jokes about that rule and Mahomes, who has been accused of receiving a lot of calls from the refs.