NFL Official Shows Off Speed and Agility Running Down Justin Jefferson on 97-Yard TD
Everyone saw Justin Jefferson's incredible 97-yard touchdown on Sunday. Sam Darnold uncorked a perfect bomb that traveled approximately 55 yards in the air and hit Jefferson in stride and then Jefferson did the rest, turning two defenders around and beating them to the end zone for the score.
Two things went under-appreciated on the highlight.
First, Jalen Nailor is really fast. He came in like a blur to get in position to throw a block near the goalline. Nailor only has 13 career catches since he was drafted out of Michigan State in 2022, but it's clearly not because he's slow. His official 40 time before the draft was 4.5 seconds, but he's obviously one of those guys who runs faster in pads.
The other thing that deserves a second look is the performance of back judge Tyree Walton who keeps up with Jefferson with surprising ease. In fact, he appeared to anticipate Jefferson's cut and change directions better than the 49ers defenders did.
Walton played division 2 football at Adams State in Colorado. During the week you can find him working at US Bank. He previously worked games in the Big XII and is in his second year in the NFL. Good luck to anyone trying to beat him to the water cooler on Monday morning.