Referees Miss Obvious False Start Call During Chiefs' Game-Winning Drive in OT
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime on Monday night, but they may have gotten an assist from the officials on their game-winning drive.
The Chiefs and Bucs entered overtime tied 24–24, and Kansas City won the coin toss. Patrick Mahomes and KC's offense got the ball and marched down the field to score a game-winning touchdown and take the victory 30–24. But it wasn't without controversy.
Kansas City faced second-and-5 at Tampa Bay's 6-yard line with 4:57 remaining in overtime when officials look to have missed a fairly obvious call. Before the snap, Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor seemed to jump early but wasn't flagged. Mahomes completed a four-yard pass to Travis Kelce on the play, then on third down Kareem Hunt pounded his way into the end zone to end the game.
Video of the apparent false start is below.
That's fairly clear and officials just missed it.
I'm not sure that call mattered much. The Chiefs seemed inevitable on that final drive, as they marched 70 yards in 10 plays and the Buccaneers were powerless to stop them.
The win improved the Chiefs to 8-0 on the season, while Tampa Bay fell to 4-5.