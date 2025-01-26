Refs Miss Obvious Penalty on Commanders Two-Point Conversion During NFC Title Game
The officials continue to be a major story in the NFL playoffs.
On Sunday during the NFC championship game, referees missed an obvious penalty that led to the Washington Commanders cutting the Philadelphia Eagles' lead by two points.
After Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels found the end zone on a 10-yard run to make the score 34-21, the Commanders set up for a two-point conversion in an attempt to tighten things further.
On the ensuing attempt, Daniels faked a handoff, then rolled right, waiting for a receiver to come open. Eventually Olamide Zaccheaus broke free and caught the ball to complete the two-point try. What officials missed was a group of Washington's offensive linemen multiple yards downfield when the ball was thrown.
Video is below.
NFL observers saw it immediately and couldn't believe it wasn't called.
Penalties are missed all the time, but that was a particularly egregious miss.