Saquon Barkley Appeared to Get Away With Obvious Penalty on Huge Play for Eagles
Saquon Barkley has been his usual dominant self in the Sunday's Commanders-Eagles NFC championship game, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. He had another big moment in the second quarter when he appeared to break the rules and get away with it on a huge fourth down conversion for the Eagles' offense.
Facing 4th-and-5 at the Washington 45, Jalen Hurts was able to find A.J. Brown down the sideline for a 31-yard gain. However, it sure looked like Barkley should have been called for holding on the play, as he clearly got an arm around a defender while blocking for Hurts.
Check this out:
Here's another look at it:
The Eagles ended up scoring a TD on the drive to take a 20-12 lead. A holding call on that play likely would have led to a punt.