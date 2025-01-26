SI

Saquon Barkley Appeared to Get Away With Obvious Penalty on Huge Play for Eagles

Andy Nesbitt

This sure looked like Saquon Barkley got away with holding on fourth down.
This sure looked like Saquon Barkley got away with holding on fourth down. / @FoxSports
In this story:

Saquon Barkley has been his usual dominant self in the Sunday's Commanders-Eagles NFC championship game, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. He had another big moment in the second quarter when he appeared to break the rules and get away with it on a huge fourth down conversion for the Eagles' offense.

Facing 4th-and-5 at the Washington 45, Jalen Hurts was able to find A.J. Brown down the sideline for a 31-yard gain. However, it sure looked like Barkley should have been called for holding on the play, as he clearly got an arm around a defender while blocking for Hurts.

Check this out:

Here's another look at it:

The Eagles ended up scoring a TD on the drive to take a 20-12 lead. A holding call on that play likely would have led to a punt.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL