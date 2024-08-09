Report: Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers Resumed Negotiations Over Long-Term Contract Extension
The San Francisco 49ers' ongoing saga involving the contract dispute between the team and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk took another turn on Friday.
After reports earlier this week indicated the 49ers had been deep into negotiations with various teams over a potential trade for Aiyuk, new reports on Friday suggest that there may be a way toward common ground between the 26-year-old and the team.
According to multiple reports, San Francisco has made a renewed effort toward achieving a long-term extension for Aiyuk, having reopened negotiations with his agents.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network called the situation "fluid," suggesting that while they may come to terms on a new deal, a trade is still very much on the table.
It was reported this week that Aiyuk turned down the opportunity to join the New England Patriots, having expressed a lack of interest in signing a new contract with the franchise. He's long maintained the Pittsburgh Steelers would be one of his preferred destinations, and has also mentioned the Washington Commanders as another landing spot.
Aiyuk is coming off a strong 2023 season during which he caught 75 passes and seven touchdowns while racking up a career-high 1,342 yards. He's currently set to play under the fifth-year deal of his rookie contract which would see him earn $14.1 million in 2024.