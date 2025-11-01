Report: Dolphins to Consider Jaylen Waddle Trade After Firing GM
There was a time not long ago when the Dolphins looked set for the future with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
Now, Tagovailoa is severely regressing, Hill is injured, and Waddle may be on his way out in Miami. After firing general manager Chris Grier Friday, the Dolphins are now open to trading Waddle according to a Saturday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources say the Dolphins would at least consider dealing Waddle," Rapoport wrote. "It would be expensive, as young stars in their prime are, but not off the table. Something would have to blow the doors off for them to deal him."
Miami extended Waddle in May 2024, and he is now under contract through the 2028 season. In five years with the Dolphins, Waddle has caught 350 passes for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns; all three of those totals rank in the top 10 in franchise history.
Facing a long layoff after a loss to the Ravens Thursday, the Dolphins are scheduled to return to action Nov. 9 against the Bills in a tough divisional matchup.