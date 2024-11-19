Report on Jets’ Suspect Decision-Making Recirculates After Joe Douglas Firing
The New York Jets appear to keep finding someone new to blame after crawling to a 3-8 record this NFL season. The franchise fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday, just six weeks after sacking head coach Robert Saleh.
It certainly looks like the Jets are cleaning house amid yet another disappointing campaign, and there could be one common thread between both firings, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer hinted at in October: The internet.
“There are people who've worked there who feel like what's said on the internet influences decision-making. Non-football people have big voices,” Breer wrote on X shortly after news of Douglas’s firing broke.
Breer previously spoke about the Jets’ alarming internal issues on Oct. 31, when he discussed why owner Woody Johnson could be construed as an “unpredictable boss.”
“Owner Woody Johnson badly wants to win, he sunk resources into making that happen, but he’s also created an environment the people there don’t feel like is all that conducive to actually accomplishing that,” Breer said. “That’s because he listens to too many non-football people on football matters, he pays too much attention to what’s going on on the internet, and that’s led to what people there feel like is an unpredictable boss. Right now, a lot of folks there are walking around on eggshells.”
In less than two seasons since acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have parted ways with both their head coach and general manager, and Rodgers’s own future in New York is looking precarious. They’ve also gone 10-18 in that span.
It hardly seems like the Jets’ franchise is standing on solid ground at the moment, and based on Breer’s report, the team could face many more miles of bumpy roads ahead.