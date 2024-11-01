Report: Puka Nacua Exits Rams Practice Early Due to Injury
The Los Angeles Rams were overjoyed about the return of both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. One of their returns could be short-lived, however.
Nacua reportedly exited Thursday's practice early after sustaining a knee injury. According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the latest ailment was to the same knee that Nacua had injured earlier this season.
It's unclear whether this setback will impact Nacua's availability for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Sean McVay is expected to speak to reporters to Friday and will likely have a further update on the star wide receiver.
Nacua was dealing with an injury to the same knee during training camp, which he ultimately aggravated in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. After being placed on IR and spending the next six weeks on the shelf, Nacua returned in Week 8. In his two games this year, he's caught 11 receptions for 141 yards. He'll be hoping to avoid missing any time with the latest injury.