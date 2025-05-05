Revised NFL Tush Push Ban Proposal Would Impact More Than Just Eagles' QB Sneak
A vote on the future of the tush push was tabled at last month's owners meetings, with debate over the Philadelphia Eagles' highly effective quarterback sneak variation reportedly getting heated. But that delay did not kill the Green Bay Packers' proposed ban; in fact, a revised version of the proposal would impact more plays than just the under-center sneak.
The Packers' proposal called for a ban on players pushing teammates who are lined up under center and receive the snap immediately after the snap occurs. That phrasing clearly put the Eagles' play in the crosshairs. The updated verbiage, however, would ban any offensive players pushing their ball-carrying teammates anywhere on the field, according to a new report by Mark Maske of The Washington Post. This includes situations like offensive linemen pushing a downfield pile forward, according to the report.
The previous proposal was believed to have the support of 16 of the league's 32 teams, eight short of the necessary 75% of franchises. According to the report, a broader rule change could open up even more support.
The proposal is not yet finalized, according to Maske, but it is expected to be presented to the league's owners during their meetings later this month. Commissioner Roger Goodell is believed to be a supporter of a tush push ban, and during last month's NFL draft, said he believes the league will reach a consensus soon.
"There wasn’t an overwhelming push either way, but I think as people see the different things the committee has been considering and hear the conversation, I think that they’ll actually develop a consensus," Goodell said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show from Green Bay.
The league's owners are next scheduled to meet from May 20–21 in the Minneapolis area.