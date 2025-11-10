Rex Ryan Way Too Excited About Caleb Williams After Two-TD Performance vs. Giants
The Bears beat the Giants 24-20 on Sunday. Chicago is now 6-3 after beating a two-win New York team that had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before they lost their starting quarterback to a concussion.
Still, Caleb Williams had to lead the Bears on two scoring drives in the final quarter where he threw one touchdown pass and scored the game-winner on a legitimately exciting 17-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
No one was as visibly excited about this than Rex Ryan who went on Get Up on Monday morning to remind everyone that Williams is a "generational talent."
"He's a generational talent. I think people forget that. Alright? He's a generational talent. And now you pair him with a heck of a football coach. And like I say, he's gonna get like this. He's gonna keep climbing guys and when it's all said and done, is this a playoff team? It kind of looks that way."
Williams threw for 220 yards and picked up 63 more on the ground against a Giants team with one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Chicago has won six of its last seven games with all the wins coming against teams with a combined record of 15-33-1.
Whatever you want to say about the Bears schedule, Williams does still have a chance to become the first Bears quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards in a season. In Chicago, that's even better than generational.