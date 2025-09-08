Rex Ryan Has Already Seen Enough of Travis Hunter Playing Both Ways
Travis Hunter made his NFL debut on Sunday and helped the Jacksonville Jaguars cruise to a 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner spent a majority of his time on offense, grabbing six passes for a total of 33 yards as a wide receiver. He was less impactful at cornerback, playing only six snaps compared to 44 on the other side of the ball.
And Rex Ryan has already seen enough.
"Hey, uh, Jacksonville," Ryan asked on Get Up Monday. "It's a hell of a lot harder to find a corner than it is a receiver. Put him as a starting corner ... forget all that other jazz."
Adam Schefter then jumped in to explain that Jacksonville's plans for Hunter will change week to week and the snap counts could look much different next Sunday when the Jaguars go to Cincinnati to face the Bengals.
Ryan seemed unimpressed.
"So in other words you're going to end up getting an average receiver and an average corner."
Should the Jaguars be playing Hunter on both sides of the ball? Maybe not. But it seems kind of wild to dismiss the whole thing after one game. It's almost like no matter what happened Ryan would have said the immense talent should only be playing defense.
The counter to this would be that Hunter has now played a total of one game in the NFL. And we really are no closer to finding out if he can do double duty than we were before. If Jacksonville had hope that he could help on any given play when they drafted him they owe it to themselves to field-test that premise.