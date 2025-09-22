Rhamondre Stevenson Admits He May Have Fumbled Away His Role in Patriots Offense
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots turned the ball over five (!) times in their 21-14 loss to the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Drake Maye threw a first-half interception and lost a second-half fumble, while Antonio Gibson coughed the ball up once and fifth-year back Rhamondre Stevenson did so twice.
Stevenson, who signed a four-year contract extension with New England last season, is no stranger to putting the football on the ground. He fumbled six times in 2024—losing three—and in '25, he's now already lost two through just three games.
While head coach Mike Vrabel seemingly remained confident in the 27-year-old following Sunday's contest—saying that the Patriots "absolutely need him"—Stevenson relayed a harsh reality after the game: if the fumbles continue, his worth to the team disappears.
"I mean I appreciate it, but I gotta hold onto the ball to have value," Stevenson explained at his locker when asked about Vrabel's comments. "If I can't hold the ball, they don't need me."
He's not wrong. New England selected Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to ideally pair him with Stevenson and Gibson. If the top two backs can't handle the rock, however, they may be forced into giving the rookie more run with the top unit.
Through three games, Henderson has carried the ball 19 times for 65 yards (3.4 yards per attempt), has yet to fumble, and has hauled in 11 receptions for 73 yards.
The Patriots, 1-2 after Sunday's loss, will welcome the Panthers to Foxborough next weekend for their Week 4 matchup. Kick off from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.