Report: Harrison Butker Agrees to Historic Four-Year Contract Extension With Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran place kicker Harrison Butker have reached an agreement on a contract extension that will keep the 29-year-old with the team through the 2028 NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Butker and the Chiefs came to terms on a four-year, $25.6 million extension which includes $17.75 million in guaranteed money. It's the largest contract given to a kicker in NFL history, surpassing Justin Tucker's four-year, $24 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Butker now collects an average annual salary of $6.4 million, which is also the highest among NFL kickers, surpassing the $6 million AAV that both Tucker and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott collect.
Butker has been in Kansas City since 2017. He was initially drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round that year but landed with the Chiefs early into his rookie season.
Across 107 career games, Butker owns a field-goal percentage of 89.1% and an extra-point percentage of 94.5%. He's made 197 field goals in his career, including 33 of 35 attempts in 2023.