Richard Sherman Blasts Jerry Jones Over Handling of Micah Parsons Extension
Through the early days of Dallas Cowboys training camp, team owner and CEO Jerry Jones is not making many fans with his handling of the ongoing negotiations of star defender Micah Parsons’s upcoming contract extension.
Jones has made several public comments regard the situation, and in the process been called out by current players, former players, fans and more.
Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was the latest to offer his take on the situation while speaking on his eponymous podcast.
“Jerry Jones just cannot help himself,” Sherman said. “‘There’s not enough issues with my team right now, so you know what? I’m going to create some.’”
Sherman went on to dismiss Jones’s claim that injuries keeping players off the field made negotiations more complicated, and went on to speculate that all might not be right in the relationship between Parsons and the team.
“It’s football Jerry, that’s the risk you take paying guys. I don’t mind Jerry talking with the media, but there’s something weird with Dallas and their relationship with Micah Parsons. Not the players, not the fans, the front office—Jerry Jones and his relationship with Micah Parsons. It’s almost like they don’t like him, or they feel like they know something that the rest of us don’t.”
Sherman also noted that the person Jones was hurting the most was himself, as his decision to wait on paying Parsons only allowed for his potential salary to rise higher and higher.
“You could have paid Micah Parsons when Nick Bosa got his [five years, $170 million contract] and gotten a discount,” Parsons explained. “Now, the price is only going up. That was $34 million per year. TJ Watt just got $41 million per year. You are going to have to go above what TJ Watt just got, because of Micah Parsons’s age, his production, his consistency, or somebody else will.
“His numbers speak for themselves. His accolades speak for themselves. And all those things scream, ‘Pay the man!’”
It feels inevitable that a deal between Parsons and the Cowboys is coming before the start of the season, and that that deal will make him one of, if not the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Once the check gets written, there’s a good chance all sides leave satisfied, but as things stand, there’s still quite a bit of tension in Dallas.