CeeDee Lamb Offered Wise Words to Micah Parsons Amid Contract Situation With Cowboys
Micah Parsons, a two-time first team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler through four seasons, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is a cornerstone player the Cowboys should re-sign and build around, yet instead, the franchise has once again dilly-dallied on extending another star player.
Despite Parsons's brilliance through four seasons, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't inspire confidence in signing Parsons to an extension soon with several of the comments he made on Monday. Jones said "there's no anticipation at all" about a deal with Parsons and also said "Just because we sign him doesn't mean we're going to have him," since Parsons missed four games due to injury a season ago.
Parsons acknowledged Tuesday that there has not been much progress on a deal, saying, "When you go around the league and see these other teams taking care of their best guys. You wish you had that same type of energy." He added that he is at training camp for himself, not for Jones.
After the two sides exchanged rather pointed remarks, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb weighed in Wednesday on Parsons's situation.
“Obviously playing this media game with Jerry is not the best," Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "It’s not fun. It’s not recommended. [Micah] knows what he brings to the table. He should get what he deserves. I’m not indulging in any of the craziness that they got going, but I do want Micah to get paid, soon.”
Lamb understands this conflict first hand. When he was awaiting his own extension last season, Jones said he didn't have "any urgency" to get the deal done. Rather than dismiss it, Lamb reposted the quote from Jones and responded by writing "lol," bringing in more outside noise. While Lamb and the Cowboys eventually agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal, it didn't come without the drama beforehand.
There is still time for Parsons and Dallas to get a deal done before the season—both Lamb and Dak Prescott signed hefty extensions in the final weeks of the offseason last year—but once again, a Cowboys star is having to navigate this situation publicly in less than ideal fashion.