Richard Sherman Gives Bleak Assessment of Jets Franchise As Losing Continues
The Jets' two-game winning streak is now a thing of the past as they fell 27-14 to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Richard Sherman, working the desk and coming up with opinions for Amazon, pointed out that this hapless franchise is bad and has been bad for a long time. And if they're not careful, they'll be a bad for a long time to come.
“One winning season in the last 14 years," Sherman said. "What’s the common thread? It’s always been dysfunction amongst this ownership group. Again, you look at it. Aaron Glenn just got here, and you trade away the two All-Pros you have.
"Nobody cares about these draft picks because those are potential players. These are established guys that can play in this league that have shown you that you just never get better trading them away. I don’t understand what they’re trying to build. You’re not building winning habits by keeping Justin Fields at quarterback and not playing Tyrod Taylor. I don’t get what their logic is unless they’re not concerned about winning this year.”
Sherman's point about the Jets being stuck in irrelevance and a never-ending cycle of losing is accurate. Every other NFL team has won a playoff game since the last time the Jets did it in 2010. But the obvious response to his second point about the organization not being concerned about winning this year is duh. Why else would they have traded their best defensive players after a 1-7 start?
Outside of getting some good vibes for the Aaron Glenn experience, what is the point of getting hot and potentially hurting their draft stock down the stretch? They don't give out any trophies for finishing 5-12 instead of 4-13 or 3-14. And even somewhat getting the train on the track would do little to suggest that there's a real future with either Fields or Taylor. So eventually a franchise quarterback is going to have to emerge, either from one of the many draft swings the Jets have or via the open market.
In short, things are bleak. But they've been bleak. Sherman's comments are not exactly a revelation yet still tough to hear.