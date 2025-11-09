SI

Rico Dowdle Debuts New Celebration in Response to NFL Fine for Too Many Pumps

Keegan-Michael Key approves.

Blake Silverman

Rico Dowdle faked his celebration after he was flagged last week
Rico Dowdle faked his celebration after he was flagged last week / Screengrab via Fox
Rico Dowdle is making sure he steers clear of a fine this week as the Panthers take on the Saints.

Last week, the Carolina running back cost his team, and his wallet, after he was flagged for a touchdown celebration where he thrust his hips twice. He was flagged in the third quarter during the Panthers’ 16-13 win over the Packers following his second score of the day.

Dowdle’s penalty pushed Carolina’s extra-point attempt 15 yards, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald wasn’t able to convert on the long attempt. He also received a fine for the move, which was a reference to a Key & Peele sketch that joked two pumps were permitted by the rules of football, but three would draw a flag.

Panthers coach Dave Canales hilariously had Keegan-Michael Key appear via video at a team meeting this week to explain that while the rule was fitting for a comedy sketch, the NFL thinks otherwise. Dowdle heard that message loud and clear, which he showcased as he found the end zone against the Saints Sunday.

He gathered his teammates around, held up two fingers and put his hands on his head but faked the celebration in a funny moment. Vikings running back Aaron Jones took notice, too, employing the same touchdown celebration after he scored against the Ravens Sunday.

The league can’t flag anyone for a fake pump, right? We might need Key back to advise. Either way, the NFL seems to have a new popular celebration on its hands.

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

