Rico Dowdle Debuts New Celebration in Response to NFL Fine for Too Many Pumps
Rico Dowdle is making sure he steers clear of a fine this week as the Panthers take on the Saints.
Last week, the Carolina running back cost his team, and his wallet, after he was flagged for a touchdown celebration where he thrust his hips twice. He was flagged in the third quarter during the Panthers’ 16-13 win over the Packers following his second score of the day.
Dowdle’s penalty pushed Carolina’s extra-point attempt 15 yards, and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald wasn’t able to convert on the long attempt. He also received a fine for the move, which was a reference to a Key & Peele sketch that joked two pumps were permitted by the rules of football, but three would draw a flag.
Panthers coach Dave Canales hilariously had Keegan-Michael Key appear via video at a team meeting this week to explain that while the rule was fitting for a comedy sketch, the NFL thinks otherwise. Dowdle heard that message loud and clear, which he showcased as he found the end zone against the Saints Sunday.
He gathered his teammates around, held up two fingers and put his hands on his head but faked the celebration in a funny moment. Vikings running back Aaron Jones took notice, too, employing the same touchdown celebration after he scored against the Ravens Sunday.
The league can’t flag anyone for a fake pump, right? We might need Key back to advise. Either way, the NFL seems to have a new popular celebration on its hands.