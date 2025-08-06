Why RJ Harvey’s Position on Broncos RB Depth Chart Isn’t Actually a Big Deal
With NFL training camp underway and the whole league about to get going with preseason matchups, fans are finally getting their first looks at teams’ unofficial depth charts to open the year.
On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos issued their first unofficial depth chart, and one player’s placement sent some fantasy football players into panic mode.
RJ Harvey, the running back the Broncos selected in the second round of this year’s draft, was listed as the final RB on the depth chart, trailing J.K. Dobbins, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson.
It was a jarring development for anyone who has followed the Broncos through training camp, as Harvey has gotten plenty of reps and wowed with his footwork.
But as it turns out, there’s really no reason to worry about Harvey’s potential playing time. While he might currently be last on the Broncos depth chart, that placement appears to simply be a product of coach Sean Payton’s policy, as every rookie on the team is listed as the last man at their respective position. He simply wants his first-year players to know that they are going to have to earn their spot on the field—nothing is given.
Quarterback Bo Nix got the same treatment last year as a rookie, and he went on to start all 17 games for the Broncos and continues to be touted by Payton as oozing with potential.
So safe to say, Harvey is not actually fighting with the bottom of the team’s depth chart for carries. While Dobbins and potentially McLaughlin could see more touches early in the year, Harvey is going to be a factor in this Denver offense. Don’t be surprised if he quickly rises up the team’s depth chart once they start shifting from unofficial to official.