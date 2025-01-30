Rob Gronkowski Gets Brutally Honest About Travis Kelce Comparison
As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to play their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years, comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are running rampant—but what about Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski?
The 35-year-old Kelce has cemented himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history over the last decade-plus—and is rivaling the likes of Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, and Antonio Gates among others in the GOAT discussion at the position.
Gronkowski was asked about Kelce's success in a recent appearance on The Today Show—and gave a brutally honest answer about Kansas City's tight end breaking his records:
"One of the best postseason players of all time," Gronk immediately said asked how hard it is for him to watch Kelce's succeed—before host Craig Melvin interjected: "He's broken some of your records..."
"He broke 'em all in the playoffs!" Gronkowski quickly responded.
"I mean I know Travis, I'm happy for him," he continued. "He's obviously put the work and dedication in to break all those records and to be where he's at. You can only applaud that. Because when someone's put in the work to be at that level, you gotta appreciate that and that's a good representation of what to do to get up in life and be the best."
Kelce is the NFL's postseason record holder for touchdowns by a tight end (20) and receiving yards by a tight end (2,029)—edging out Gronkowski in both categories. Combining regular and postseason, Kelce also has more yards than Gronkowski (14,190 to 10,675)—while Gronkowski has more career touchdowns (108 to 100).
The former New England Patriot also has the edge in arguably the most important category: Super Bowls. Gronkowski has won four to Kelce's three—a number he can tie with a win in Super Bowl LIX coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles.