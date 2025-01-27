Vegas Super Bowl Odds for Chiefs vs Eagles Favors NFL History Being Made
The sportsbooks in Las Vegas and around the country were hard at work last night setting odds, and quickly moving them, after the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles booked spots in the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs were instantly set as betting favorites across all books with that number increasing immediately at one book in Vegas.
Here’s where things stand now at multiple sportsbooks.
Vegas Odds for 2025 Super Bowl
Westgate SuperBook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5
- Eagles +1.5
Moneyline
- Chiefs -125
- Eagles +105
BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5
- Eagles +1.5
Moneyline
- Chiefs -125
- Eagles +105
Caesars Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -2.0
- Eagles +2.0
Moneyline
- Chiefs -130
- Eagles +110
FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5
- Eagles +1.5
Moneyline
- Chiefs -132
- Eagles +112
DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5
- Eagles +1.5
Moneyline
- Chiefs -125
- Eagles +105
Most of the sportsbooks above have the spread set with the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites. The lone difference is at Caesars, where the Chiefs are set at -2.0.
The moneyline (who wins the game outright) is also similar with the Chiefs at -125 at most and around -130 at a few. If you think the Chiefs win the game but won’t cover the spread by beating the Eagles by two points or more, you should bet the -125 line. If you think the Eagles win, the best line is +112 at FanDuel.
An interesting move, as noted by Vegas sportsbook insider Patrick Everson, is Westgate SuperBook actually opened the line at Chiefs -1, but moved it to -1.5 immediately. The reason, according to John Murray of Westgate SuperBook, is he expects the public to heavily back the Chiefs to win their third straight Super Bowl.
No team in Super Bowl history has won three straight titles, but the Chiefs are in a position to do so against a familiar opponent. They beat the Eagles three seasons ago in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. They then beat the 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl, 25-22, in overtime.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already won three titles while Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is going for his first. Mahomes edged Hurts in that Super Bowl a few years ago and continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest winners in NFL history. Hurts now has superstar running back Saquon Barkley in the same backfield, giving the Eagles a dimension they didn’t have when these teams last played with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at 6:30 PM ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The odds on this game will likely change before kickoff based on where the money comes in. We’ll keep you updated on all the movement and what it means. For now, things are leaning toward the Chiefs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
