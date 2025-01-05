Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Patriots Firing Jerod Mayo, Hints At Hiring Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season, the team announced in a statement from owner Robert Kraft. Mayo, who had no coordinator experience before taking the job, will go one and done after posting a 4-13 in his first year as a head coach.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the key figures of the Patriots dynasty, revealed he was surprised the Patriots fired Mayo.
"I was surprised by that. No doubt," Gronkowski said on FOX during halftime of the Jets-Dolphins game. "Rookie head coach, the roster that he was handed wasn't that prominent. It's a tough situation in New England. Obviously Mr. Kraft didn't see Jerod Mayo being that culture builder that he was hoping to be over the last season, and obviously Mr. Kraft has a plan as well going forward."
Gronkowski also suggested that the Patriots are interested in Mike Vrabel, who is widely viewed as one of the top heading coaching candidates available this cycle.
"Probably hoping to get Mike Vrabel and there's some rumblings out there that Josh McDaniels may come back as well as offensive coordinator," Gronkowski said.
Vrabel is one of the top names available after coaching the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23. Vrabel led the Titans to the postseason three times in six seasons with the team, including to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season. He was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021.
Vrabel's ties to the Patriots go back to when he was a three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the team from 2001-08. He is a part of the Patriots Ring of Honor, and their 50th Anniversary Team. If the Patriots were to hire Vrabel, they would bring in a respected, proven head coach to lead an inexperienced team.
Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Vrabel is reportedly interested in becoming the Patriots head coach.
Gronkowski has also heard "rumblings" that McDaniels could return to New England as an offensive coordinator. McDaniels has not been in the league after he was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders, but was incredibly successful as the Patriots offensive coordinator over two stints from 2006-08 and then 2012-21.