Rob Gronkowski Spiked a Collector's Item Before Signing It

The future Hall of Fame tight end was up to his usual antics.

Mike McDaniel

Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski poses for photos with his girlfriend Camille Kostek during the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction Ceremony for Tom Brady Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski attended a card collectors event and was asking plenty of questions about the worth of some NFL collector cards, in addition to his own.

The Patriots legend began asking about the differences in price between Tom Brady's card, Travis Kelce's card and his own card that were on display at the event. The card collector said that Brady's card, which included a piece of his game-worn jersey and was signed, was worth upwards of $15,000.

Gronkowski was baffled.

"$15k? Then mine's gotta be worth about $16k then," Gronkowski joked.

"Let's just take a couple zeroes off and I think you're straight with it right there," the collector said as he handed Gronkowski his own card.

"Wait, wait, wait. How is my card worth $160 only if Brady's is worth $15k?" Gronkowski replied with a smile on his face.

When Gronkowski heard that Kelce's was going for about $900, he took matters into his own hands.

"This card should be worth more than Kelce's cards and Brady's cards," Gronk said before spiking his card slab onto the table.

The spike cracked the slab, and Gronkowski took the opportunity after the joke to sign the card for the collector.

"That's gonna be worth $20,000 right there," Gronk exclaimed.

The video is epic, but NFL fans can chalk it up to Gronk being Gronk.

