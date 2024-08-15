Robert Griffin III Reacts to ESPN Firing by Posting Epic Clip on Social Media
ESPN fired former quarterback-turned-football analyst Robert Griffin III on Thursday, along with NFL Countdown host Samantha Ponder for budgetary reasons, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
Griffin, who had two years remaining on his contract with the network, had become a staple on studio programming and in the booth as a color commentator for college football. Ponder had been with ESPN for over a decade, graduating from her role as a college football sideline reporter to becoming the face of NFL Countdown as the studio host.
Griffin was the first to react to the news of his firing on social media, and as he's known for, used a bit of humor to bring light to his situation.
He posted a clip to his personal X account of the 1995 movie Friday where actor John Witherspoon was chastising his son (played by Ice Cube) for getting fired from his job.
"How the hell you gonna get fired on your day off?" Witherspoon asked.
"I don't know," Ice Cube replied.
Safe to say that Thursday was Griffin's day off.
Here's hoping he lands on his feet.