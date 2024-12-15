Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft Caught By Cameras Not Loving Patriots' Struggles
The New England Patriots traveled to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 15. The 3-10 Pats don't have much to play for down the stretch. The only priority is to continue the development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft who has proven he is the future of the franchise.
The first two quarters of Sunday's game proved to be a very poor effort on that front. New England couldn't get anything going offensively and were out-gained, 204-90, by the Cardinals in the first 30 minutes of the contest. At one point CBS cameras flashed to where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was taking in the game with his son, Jonathan, and both men looked very unhappy with the team's efforts.
The Patriots had zero points with three minutes remaining in the second quarter and just lost five yards on a run play when the Krafts were shown on-screen. Jonathan, the team president, was especially emphatic in his apparent frustration as he gestured to the field while speaking to his billionaire father.
Never a good sign.
It's been a very bad year for New England, even with the widely held expectations coming into the season that it would, in fact, be a very bad year. Which goes to show just how bad it's been. Maye's talent is the light at the end of the tunnel but every other part of the campaign has been an abject disaster.
And it's not even close to over yet. The Krafts will have plenty more ugly football to watch before it's all said and done.