SI

Robert Kraft, Jonathan Kraft Caught By Cameras Not Loving Patriots' Struggles

The team owner and his son looked quite unhappy with the offensive struggles against Arizona.

Liam McKeone

Robert and Jonathan Kraft
Robert and Jonathan Kraft / NFL on CB
In this story:

The New England Patriots traveled to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 15. The 3-10 Pats don't have much to play for down the stretch. The only priority is to continue the development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft who has proven he is the future of the franchise.

The first two quarters of Sunday's game proved to be a very poor effort on that front. New England couldn't get anything going offensively and were out-gained, 204-90, by the Cardinals in the first 30 minutes of the contest. At one point CBS cameras flashed to where Patriots owner Robert Kraft was taking in the game with his son, Jonathan, and both men looked very unhappy with the team's efforts.

The Patriots had zero points with three minutes remaining in the second quarter and just lost five yards on a run play when the Krafts were shown on-screen. Jonathan, the team president, was especially emphatic in his apparent frustration as he gestured to the field while speaking to his billionaire father.

Never a good sign.

It's been a very bad year for New England, even with the widely held expectations coming into the season that it would, in fact, be a very bad year. Which goes to show just how bad it's been. Maye's talent is the light at the end of the tunnel but every other part of the campaign has been an abject disaster.

And it's not even close to over yet. The Krafts will have plenty more ugly football to watch before it's all said and done.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL