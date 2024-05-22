Roger Goodell Gives Update on Tom Brady's Ownership Stake in Raiders
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave an update on Tom Brady's ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, which has yet to be finalized after news regarding talks first surfaced in May 2023.
"Progress is being made," Goodell told reporters on Wednesday. However, the commissioner also said there are issues that remain regarding the minority stake that Brady is seeking, which is causing the holdup in negotiations.
The news that talks regarding Brady's ownership interest are ongoing comes on the heels of a report last week that indicated that the retired quarterback won't be in conflict calling Raiders games this fall in his new role with Fox Sports.
Brady is still clearly interested in owning a piece of the Raiders with majority owner Mark Davis. After all, Brady is already a business partner with Davis in the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA franchise.
There is no timetable for the sale of the minority stake to Brady to be finalized, but it's clear the league, Brady and the Raiders are still working to try to make it happen.