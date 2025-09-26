Roger Goodell Addresses NFL's 'Possible' Addition of London Expansion Franchise
The NFL has never had a more substantial foothold on the international stage as it does right now. The league now plays multiple games in London each year, with a pair of games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Vikings–Browns, Broncos–Jets) and a third game at Wembley Stadium (Rams–Jaguars) slated for October. The second game of the entire NFL season, the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Chiefs, was contested in São Paulo, Brazil. The Steelers and Vikings will face off at historic Croke Park in Dublin on Sunday, while November will feature games in Berlin (Falcons–Colts) and Madrid (Commanders–Dolphins).
The league is clearly not slowing down when it comes to spreading the game abroad, diving further into Europe and South American markets each year. But what about the long-rumored addition of a full-time franchise in London? Those discussions have quieted a bit as the league opts to send more of its regular season game stock overseas, but commissioner Roger Goodell is not ruling out the possibility down the line.
Speaking to CNBC's Alex Sherman, Goodell said that a London team remains "possible," stressing that the league learns more about its potential in Europe with each trip.
“I would say that the markets outside the U.S. are very, very attractive,” he said. "And we’ve got pretty good coverage here.
“There are markets that could certainly support a team. We’ve always focused on, what are the competitive consequences of that? Can we manage that? And so every year we try to learn something from the international series.”
Minnesota is breaking ground, becoming the first franchise to play back-to-back international games, in Dublin this weekend and London the following Sunday.
Jacksonville has been floated as a potential relocation candidate, as the Jaguars play in London every year. With the franchise set to renovate EverBank Stadium over the next few years, that feels less likely now.
However the league handles its continued expansion into new markets, Goodell believes the NFL is clearly operating from a position of strength.
“It starts to give you a sense of, can you do certain things that are going to be necessary from a scheduling standpoint and a training standpoint? When we first came up with the idea of [an international] regular season game, I didn’t think there would be as much support. But now, every team wants to do it,” Goodell said. “We don’t have to talk them into it. They’re asking us.”