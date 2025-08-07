Roger Goodell Says NFL ‘RedZone’ Is ‘Staying the Same’ in New ESPN Deal
1. The past 48 hours or so have been wild, confusing and depressing.
Wild because the ESPN-NFL deal is simply massive. ESPN will take control of the NFL Network, RedZone will become part of ESPN’s linear network and the NFL now has a 10% stake in ESPN. This is a deal that took years to make, and it’s easy to understand why; it’s truly a blockbuster.
Confusing because the deal is complex. There are a lot of layers, and it’s not a straightforward deal. For example, ESPN will now have the linear rights to RedZone, but not the digital rights. That alone has people’s heads spinning in trying to figure out how and where RedZone viewers can access the product.
Depressing because the ESPN Derangement Syndrome among a group of sports fans is so widespread and intense.
In sharing the details of the ESPN-NFL deal on social media and here on SI.com, the number of people who ignore the facts of the deal to spin their own narrative is so disheartening. These are people who WANT ESPN to “ruin” RedZone, even though ESPN can’t ruin RedZone.
Once again, here are the facts of the deal: The NFL will continue to operate and produce RedZone. ESPN will have no say in the content of RedZone. All ESPN is going to do is distribute RedZone.
This means that ESPN can’t replace Scott Hanson with one of their own people. This also means that if RedZone continues to add commercials, it will be the NFL doing that, not ESPN.
Despite these being the facts of the deal, the ESPN Derangement Syndrome people still insisted to me that ESPN will run RedZone. I don’t know how ESPN is supposed to produce a product that the NFL is producing, but the number of people who think that’s the reality is terrifying. Just look at some of the wacky responses. (I would’ve had more responses to share, but I must’ve muted at least 50 people on Wednesday who sent me similar responses to these.)
It’s fascinating that all these people think ESPN is going to do all these things that they legally can’t do.
Anyway, Roger Goodell appeared on ESPN Wednesday to explain that nothing will change with RedZone, although I’m sure the ESPN Derangement Syndrome crowd still won’t be swayed.
It's Thursday, so that means it's SI Media With Jimmy Traina day.
First up is Puck’s sports correspondent, John Ourand, who shares insight into the blockbuster ESPN-NFL Media deal. Ourand explains why each company wanted to make this deal, what it will mean for the presentation of NFL RedZone and the NFL Network and how ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer $29.99 app is the focal point of this deal.
Ourand also talks about how the NFL benefits from the deal by getting four games to sell, why those games will likely go to streamers and how this could mean some interesting changes to the NFL schedule.
Following Ourand, SiriusXM’s Katie Nolan joins the show to discuss her new podcast Casuals, the sad state of getting accurate information these days, coverage of Bill Belichick’s relationship, the trend of adult objects being thrown on the court at WNBA games, her annoyance with the infiltration of gambling talk on sports broadcasts and more.
Following Nolan, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the issues with the Yankees, ratings for the NFL Hall of Fame game, betting stories, Brent Musburger, my recent root canal and Sal’s recent experience with a skunk at his house.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
3. Lost in the madness of ESPN’s huge day on Wednesday was this post by Pat McAfee, who still seems to have some issues with the Worldwide Leader. McAfee had previously called out former longtime executive Norby Williamson, but he left the company more than a year ago. This is a pretty aggressive statement for someone who is such a big part of the network. It will be interesting to see if there are more developments here.
4. I love this time of the year when the football juices start flowing. We have a full preseason weekend beginning Thursday, and CBS whets our regular season appetites by announcing its broadcaster assignments for the first three weeks of the season.
5. Every college football stadium should have this.
6. Happy 90th birthday to Lee Corso, who will work his last College GameDay on Aug. 30.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Howard Stern has been on vacation since July 4. He returns after Labor Day. His SiriusXM contract expires at the end of the year. Who knows if he will continue after December, but today seems like a good day for some vintage Howard.
