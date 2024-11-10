Roger Goodell Wants NFL to Host Eight International Games in 2025
The NFL has played games internationally every year since the 2007 season, excluding 2020, and the most the league has hosted in one season is five games. However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is wanting to increase that number by quite a lot in 2025.
Goodell told NFL's Colleen Wolfe that he wants the league to play eight international games during the 2025 season, including cities in Mexico, Brazil and Germany along with London, where they've all hosted games before. Goodell also mentioned Ireland and Spain, which would be first-time host countries for the NFL.
The commissioner spoke about that before Sunday's Carolina Panthers–New York Giants game in Munich, Germany. This was fifth international game of the season. There were three games played in London and one game played in São Paulo, Brazil.
"We are definitely going to Spain," Goodell said on Sunday. "We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the U.K. And we're also looking at the potential of another game ... in Ireland possibly ... And we'll certainly be back here in Germany."
This would be quite the increase for international games in one year.