Rome Odunze’s Dad Fires Back at ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky With One Short Bears Highlight
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze has gotten off to a slow start in his first year, catching just three passes for 44 yards in his first two games of the season.
The Bears' offense in general has struggled out of the gates with rookie QB Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in last April's draft, under center. He's thrown two interceptions through two games and has yet to throw a touchdown pass.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky addressed the Bears' struggles and said Odunze is not yet able to get open at the NFL level, which he thinks is leading to Williams looking at other options.
On Thursday, Odunze's dad fired back at Orlovsky by posting a video of his son getting wide open in the end zone during the team's Week 1 win over the Titans:
Odunze didn't get targeted on that play and would have had an easy touchdown if he did. His dad is right, though—we're just two games into what is a very long season. It feels like Williams and Odunze should only get more comfortable as the year progresses.
But Bears fans are hoping that the offense can find some footing soon, or it could be another ugly year for Chicago.