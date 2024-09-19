SI

Rome Odunze’s Dad Fires Back at ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky With One Short Bears Highlight

The rookie WR has gotten off to a slow start.

Andy Nesbitt

Rome Odunze has just three catches in his first two games with the Bears.
Rome Odunze has just three catches in his first two games with the Bears. / @FoxSports
In this story:

Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze has gotten off to a slow start in his first year, catching just three passes for 44 yards in his first two games of the season.

The Bears' offense in general has struggled out of the gates with rookie QB Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in last April's draft, under center. He's thrown two interceptions through two games and has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky addressed the Bears' struggles and said Odunze is not yet able to get open at the NFL level, which he thinks is leading to Williams looking at other options.

On Thursday, Odunze's dad fired back at Orlovsky by posting a video of his son getting wide open in the end zone during the team's Week 1 win over the Titans:

Odunze didn't get targeted on that play and would have had an easy touchdown if he did. His dad is right, though—we're just two games into what is a very long season. It feels like Williams and Odunze should only get more comfortable as the year progresses.

But Bears fans are hoping that the offense can find some footing soon, or it could be another ugly year for Chicago.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL