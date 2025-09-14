Reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain II Briefly Exits Broncos-Colts With Non-Contact Injury
The Broncos traveled to Indianapolis to play the Colts on Sunday and got off to a hot start offensively, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and a half of play. Unfortunately Denver suffered a big loss on the other side of the ball in the second quarter.
Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was forced to leave the field after a non-contact injury caused him to come up limping before going to the ground. Surtain appeared to be holding his left ankle but the replay doesn't show any obvious moment he might've gotten hurt.
Surtain would need assistance to exit the field and enter the blue medical tent on the sideline.
The Broncos called Surtain questionable to return with an ankle injury afterwards. But Surtain made it back on the field after only missing a few minutes.
The 25-year-old superstar is the best cornerback in the NFL and earned DPOY last year by picking off four passes and recording 11 passes defended.