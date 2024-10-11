Russell Wilson to Serve As Backup to Justin Fields for Steelers vs. Raiders
Justin Fields is set to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, with veteran Russell Wilson dressing and serving as Fields's backup, coach Mike Tomlin announced on Friday.
Fields has started every game for the Steelers this season as Wilson has been recovering from a calf injury that he suffered in training camp. Wilson was a full participant in practice this week for the first time this season, but Fields has played well enough to retain the starting quarterback job (for now) in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are off to a 3-2 start to the 2024 season, and Fields has been productive in his first season under center with the franchise. Through five games, he has completed 67.6% of his passes for 961 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
If the offense struggles, Wilson will be waiting in the wings. But for now, Fields has done enough to keep the starting job this Sunday, and potentially moving forward.
The Steelers and Raiders will square off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET in Las Vegas.