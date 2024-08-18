SI

Russell Wilson Blasted by Fans After Steelers' Ugly Loss to Bills

Andy Nesbitt

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal over the offseason hoping the 35-year-old could find his winning form from his days with the Seattle Seahawks. However, after Saturday's ugly performance vs. the Bills, Wilson looks more like the QB he was for the past two years in Denver, which isn't great for the Steelers.

Wilson made his preseason debut against Buffalo and couldn't put any points on the scoreboard in five drives. He completed 8 of 10 attempts for just 47 yards and was sacked three times by the Bills' suffocating defense. The Steelers ended up losing the game, 9-3.

Here's one of those sacks, which was a rough look for the Steelers' starting offensive line:

Fans didn't hold back on Wilson:

