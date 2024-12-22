Russell Wilson Calls His Two Steelers Turnovers in Ravens Loss 'Unacceptable'
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 34–17 to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and quarterback Russell Wilson felt like the Steelers' narrative switched as early as the second quarter when he fumbled the ball.
The score was tied 7–7, but Wilson called the fumble "unacceptable." The Ravens scored a touchdown on the next drive. While the Steelers later tied the game 17–17, Pittsburgh was never able to take a lead.
Wilson later noted his interception in the fourth quarter, which Marlon Humphrey returned for a Ravens touchdown, as another negative moment in the loss.
"I think that definitely changed the game when they got that interception," Wilson said. "I thought the defense did a good job of getting the ball back, and I was trying to throw it to [MyCole Pruitt] in his front number. I felt like the ball just stayed inside, unfortunately, and they made a play."
Overall, Wilson reflected on those two moments, but doesn't plan to dwell on the loss as the Steelers play again on Wednesday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
"It's just really two negative plays," Wilson said after the game. "I felt like I was seeing it well. I thought the guys made some really good plays. ... We knew it was going to be a tough fight throughout the end, and they made two plays on us that were significant plays and unfortunately I can't let that happen."
Wilson completed 22-of-33 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.