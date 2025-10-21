Russell Wilson Appeared to Issue Fiery Clap Back at Sean Payton After Pointed Comments About QB
Russell Wilson appears to have clapped back at Sean Payton.
After the Broncos coach seemed to throw shade at the Giants' backup quarterback following Denver's comeback win over New York on Sunday, Wilson has now taken it upon himself to respond.
"Classless... but not surprised...." Wilson posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media."
Woof. Shots fired.
Wilson's "bounty hunting" comment is a likely reference to Payton's involvement in the Saints' "Bountygate" scandal—which he was ultimately suspended for—from 2009 to '12.
For further context on the matter, Payton’s perceived jab came during his postgame press conference when he told reporters that he had spoken with Giants owner John Mara earlier this year, saying he wished the team had waited longer to make the switch from Wilson to rookie Jaxson Dart—insinuating that the Broncos would have had a better shot to win if they’d faced the 36-year-old instead.
New York is 2–2 since they benched Wilson for their first-round pick.
History of Sean Payton, Russell Wilson Beef
This isn't the first time that Payton and Wilson haven't necessarily seen eye-to-eye. Just one season after the quarterback was traded to the Broncos and signed a five-year extension with the club, Denver fired coach Nathaniel Hackett and replaced him with Payton to begin the 2023 season.
Wilson led the Broncos to just a 7–8 record over 15 games while throwing for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and was benched by Payton & Co. heading into Week 16 for what the team determined would "preserve financial flexibility."
Essentially, if the quarterback had gotten hurt, the team would have owed him a lot more money, so they put him on the shelf and ultimately released him the following March.