Where Broncos’ Miraculous 33-Point Fourth Quarter Ranks in NFL History
The Broncos did the near-impossible on Sunday afternoon, mounting a historic comeback over the Giants to secure their fifth win of the season.
Down 19-0 with less than 15 minutes to go, Denver outscored New York 33-13 in the fourth quarter behind a four-touchdown performance by Bo Nix, a missed extra point from Giants kicker Jude McAtamney, and a clutch, last-second field goal by Will Lutz to complete the miraculous victory.
The Jaxson Dart-stunning 33 fourth-quarter points from the Broncos are the second most by any team in NFL history, trailing only a 34-point performance from the Lions—who put up 34 on the Bears in the final frame of a September contest back in 2007.
Here's a look at every team in NFL history that has scored 30+ fourth quarter points, and where the Broncos rank, courtesy of Stathead:
Highest Scoring Fourth Quarters By Single Team, NFL History
Rank
Team
Opponent
Fourth Quarter Points
Final Score
Date
1.
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
34
W, 37-27
Sept. 30, 2007
t2.
Denver Broncos
New York Giants
33
W, 33-32
Oct. 19, 2025
t2.
Chicago Cardinals
Milwaukee Badgers
33
W, 59-0
Dec. 10, 1925
t2.
Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
33
W, 54-19
Dec. 4, 2022
t5.
Denver Broncos
Washington Redskins
31
W 45-21
Oct. 27, 2013
t5.
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
31
W 52-28
Sept. 30, 2012
t5.
Oakland Raiders
San Diego Chargers
31
W 41-27
Dec. 9, 1963
t5.
Oakland Raiders
Denver Broncos
31
W 48-10
Dec. 17, 1960
t5.
Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers
31
W 31-17
Sept. 13, 1981
10.
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
30
W 40-37 (OT)
Oct. 23, 2000
The Broncos' win puts them at 5-2 on the season and in sole posession of first place in the AFC West. They'll welcome the Cowboys to Mile High next Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Empower Field.