Where Broncos’ Miraculous 33-Point Fourth Quarter Ranks in NFL History

Denver was down by 19 points entering Sunday's final frame.

Mike Kadlick

Bo Nix and the Broncos mounted an incredible comeback on Sunday afternoon.
Bo Nix and the Broncos mounted an incredible comeback on Sunday afternoon. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Broncos did the near-impossible on Sunday afternoon, mounting a historic comeback over the Giants to secure their fifth win of the season.

Down 19-0 with less than 15 minutes to go, Denver outscored New York 33-13 in the fourth quarter behind a four-touchdown performance by Bo Nix, a missed extra point from Giants kicker Jude McAtamney, and a clutch, last-second field goal by Will Lutz to complete the miraculous victory.

The Jaxson Dart-stunning 33 fourth-quarter points from the Broncos are the second most by any team in NFL history, trailing only a 34-point performance from the Lions—who put up 34 on the Bears in the final frame of a September contest back in 2007.

Here's a look at every team in NFL history that has scored 30+ fourth quarter points, and where the Broncos rank, courtesy of Stathead:

Highest Scoring Fourth Quarters By Single Team, NFL History

Rank

Team

Opponent

Fourth Quarter Points

Final Score

Date

1.

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

34

W, 37-27

Sept. 30, 2007

t2.

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

33

W, 33-32

Oct. 19, 2025

t2.

Chicago Cardinals

Milwaukee Badgers

33

W, 59-0

Dec. 10, 1925

t2.

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

33

W, 54-19

Dec. 4, 2022

t5.

Denver Broncos

Washington Redskins

31

W 45-21

Oct. 27, 2013

t5.

New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills

31

W 52-28

Sept. 30, 2012

t5.

Oakland Raiders

San Diego Chargers

31

W 41-27

Dec. 9, 1963

t5.

Oakland Raiders

Denver Broncos

31

W 48-10

Dec. 17, 1960

t5.

Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers

31

W 31-17

Sept. 13, 1981

10.

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

30

W 40-37 (OT)

Oct. 23, 2000

The Broncos' win puts them at 5-2 on the season and in sole posession of first place in the AFC West. They'll welcome the Cowboys to Mile High next Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Empower Field.

