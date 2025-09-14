SI

Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers Connect on the Most Stunning TD of Week 2 vs. Cowboys

An unbelievable throw and catch.

Ryan Phillips

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers catches a 48-yard pass from Russell Wilson against the Dallas Cowboys.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers catches a 48-yard pass from Russell Wilson against the Dallas Cowboys.
Russell Wilson turned back the clock for an incredible touchdown pass that put the Giants up late on Sunday.

New York trailed the Dallas Cowboys 34-30 with 25 seconds left in the game when Wilson dropped back and unleashed an perfect 48-yard bomb right into the hands of Malik Nabers. The second-year wideout brought the ball in a few yards deep in the end zone, completing an incredible play.

That's an unbelievable play. The Cowboys were able to answer on the following drive, hitting a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at 37-37, sending it to overtime.

That improved an outstanding stat line for Wilson on the day. In regulation, he completed 27-of-36 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns. Nabers entered overtime with seven catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

None of his receptions were as incredible as the one above, though. He and Wilson are looing like a formidable duo early in the season.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

