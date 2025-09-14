Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers Connect on the Most Stunning TD of Week 2 vs. Cowboys
Russell Wilson turned back the clock for an incredible touchdown pass that put the Giants up late on Sunday.
New York trailed the Dallas Cowboys 34-30 with 25 seconds left in the game when Wilson dropped back and unleashed an perfect 48-yard bomb right into the hands of Malik Nabers. The second-year wideout brought the ball in a few yards deep in the end zone, completing an incredible play.
Video of the connection is below.
And another look:
That's an unbelievable play. The Cowboys were able to answer on the following drive, hitting a 64-yard field goal to tie the game at 37-37, sending it to overtime.
That improved an outstanding stat line for Wilson on the day. In regulation, he completed 27-of-36 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns. Nabers entered overtime with seven catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
None of his receptions were as incredible as the one above, though. He and Wilson are looing like a formidable duo early in the season.