Russell Wilson Explains Why He Has No Regrets About 'Mr. Unlimited' Video
A lot has changed for Russell Wilson since 2018. He's gone from being beloved face of the Seattle Seahawks to a cameo with the Denver Broncos to the biggest media market in the world with the New York Giants. One thing has remained the same, though. Every once in awhile someone remembers that bizarre Mr. Unlimited video he posted and had a good laugh about it.
Remember that? The one in which he introduced the world to his alter ego. Perhaps you've been answering unrelated questions with an "unlimited" for seven years and confused everyone along the way. Or perhaps you've forgotten about it.
There haven't been a lot of developments in the Mr. Unlimited IP department outside of this. Until Thursday, when the Giants signal caller was asked if he had any regrets about introducing the world to his alter ego.
"I would still do it," Wilson told WFAN. "I got kids saying ‘unliiiimited.’”
Wilson was then willing to deliver his catchphrase on demand.
At 36, the future Hall of Famer has a chance to add to his legacy by bringing the Giants back to a competitive place. Put limits on him at your own risk.