Russell Wilson Says Chance to Play With ‘Special’ Young WR Was Key to Signing With Giants
Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants this offseason, and enters the summer as QB1 with his third franchise in as many years. The Giants added the veteran after bringing a close to the Daniel Jones era last season, in hopes that he can be a bridge to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss gunslinger that New York traded back into the first round of April's NFL draft to select.
Wilson, 36, has shown some flashes reminiscent of his best years with the Seattle Seahawks over the last few seasons, but has clearly been on a decline during his time with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the Giants in hopes of catching a young offense heading in the right direction and giving the latter portion of his career a jolt, namely by pairing with New York's young bourgeoning star wide receiver, Malik Nabers.
“I came here because of him. A big reason of it," Wilson said of Nabers from Fanatics Fest in New York Friday. "I really wanted to play with a guy who is special like him.”
Wilson expanded on his praise for Nabers during an appearance on 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony in late May. (Wilson discusses Nabers around the seven-minute mark below.)
"I just turn on the film and watching this guy Malik Nabers man, this this dude's a superstar. I was watching the film and just before I tried to make decisions, trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that, and obviously you see the highlights and everything else. But when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is, man, he's dynamic. He touches that football, he gone."
Wilson has gone deep in studying Nabers' big play potential from his rookie year tape, and said that he also appreciates that the young receiver is tough on top of being super explosive.
"I remember watching this one clip, he caught a quick little screen against the Colts or whatever, short little throw, and he took it to the house about 60, 70 yards. ... Then I saw him against the Commanders catch a shallow cross, I think it's third down and six, third down and seven, he caught the shallow cross from left to right, hit the sideline, ran through a dude, got back up—got hit pretty hard, got back up, didn't flinch, went right back to the huddle. So I mean, his toughness, his ability."
Wilson played with a talented receiver in George Pickens with the Steelers last year, but the two never seemed completely in sync. Now, both are heading to NFC East franchises, with Pickens being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
Nabers, however, appears to have the potential to become a true top flight NFL receiver after posting 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns on 109 receptions as a rookie, despite playing with a pretty dysfunctional quarterback situation.
Wilson should be able to elevate the Giants' quarterback play if nothing else, and Nabers will certainly be the most talented wide receiver he's had to throw to since leaving the Seahawks.