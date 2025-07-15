Russell Wilson in Photos: Sports Illustrated Digital Cover
With the 2025 NFL preseason less than a month away, questions abound for Russell Wilson. Will the veteran quarterback get comfortable in his new home with the Giants? Will fans see glimpses of the former Super Bowl champion who once dominated the league for the Seahawks?
In the latest Sports Illustrated Digital Cover story, senior writer Conor Orr talks to the 10-time Pro Bowler about whether he still has what it takes to turn things around for a team desperate for positive change.
SI also spent some time with Wilson for a photo shoot along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Here are additional images from that day in New York.
Russell Wilson — Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot
