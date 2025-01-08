SI

Mics Caught Russell Wilson’s Powerful Message to Cam Heyward After Loss to Bengals

Wilson was keeping his head high after Pittsburgh's fourth consecutive loss.

Brigid Kennedy

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson walks toward Cam Heyward after team's loss to Bengals on Jan. 4, 2025.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson walks toward Cam Heyward after team's loss to Bengals on Jan. 4, 2025. / Steelers Depot / Twitter / Screenshot
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in desperate need of a win. Not because it would help them clinch a playoff berth (they had already done that), but because, after three straight losses, they needed some gas in the tank for their postseason run.

Well, they sadly didn't get it. Although it looked like they might miraculously edge the Bengals out toward the end, the Steelers ultimately succumbed to a 19–17 loss—the team's fourth in a row.

Ever the optimist, however, quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't deterred, and cameras caught the encouraging message he gave visibly disappointed Steelers lineman Cam Heyward after the defeat.

"Hey, let's go win the last four. All right?" Wilson tells Heyward, per a recording of the exchange shared on Hard Knocks: In-Season With the AFC North. "Look at me. Let's go. We can do it. You know what I'm saying? Don't doubt now. You feel me? Let's go win the last four."

The Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round on Saturday, and they are the very clear underdogs in that contest. For one thing, the Ravens seem to have hit their stride as one of the best offenses in the league. And for another, Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff contest since 2016.

It's looking less and less likely that they'll advance, but at least Wilson is doing everything he can to keep vibes high.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL