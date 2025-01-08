Mics Caught Russell Wilson’s Powerful Message to Cam Heyward After Loss to Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in desperate need of a win. Not because it would help them clinch a playoff berth (they had already done that), but because, after three straight losses, they needed some gas in the tank for their postseason run.
Well, they sadly didn't get it. Although it looked like they might miraculously edge the Bengals out toward the end, the Steelers ultimately succumbed to a 19–17 loss—the team's fourth in a row.
Ever the optimist, however, quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't deterred, and cameras caught the encouraging message he gave visibly disappointed Steelers lineman Cam Heyward after the defeat.
"Hey, let's go win the last four. All right?" Wilson tells Heyward, per a recording of the exchange shared on Hard Knocks: In-Season With the AFC North. "Look at me. Let's go. We can do it. You know what I'm saying? Don't doubt now. You feel me? Let's go win the last four."
The Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round on Saturday, and they are the very clear underdogs in that contest. For one thing, the Ravens seem to have hit their stride as one of the best offenses in the league. And for another, Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff contest since 2016.
It's looking less and less likely that they'll advance, but at least Wilson is doing everything he can to keep vibes high.