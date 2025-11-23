SI

Russell Wilson Roasted for Strange Move During OT Coin Toss in Giants' Loss to Lions

Andy Nesbitt

Russell Wilson didn't play in Sunday's game but he was able to make an appearance for the coin toss before overtime.
The Giants came so close to getting a huge upset win on the road on Sunday before the Lions were able to rally in the final minute to tie the game and then won it in overtime, 34-27.

Jameis Winston made his second straight start at quarterback for the Giants and had an incredible game in the loss, throwing for 366 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one catch on a trick play that he was able to then take into the end zone for another score.

Russell Wilson, on the other hand, didn't play a snap in the loss as he once again served as Winston's backup. But he did make a weird appearance on the field for the coin toss before the start of overtime.

Look at Wilson going out for that coin toss with his helmet not only on, but the chin strap buckled as well.

Again, the 36-year-old quarterback didn't play at all in the game but he was all business going out there for the coin toss. Wilson began the year as the Giants' starter but the team went with Winston instead when Jaxson Dart went down with a concussion in Week 10.

The Giants did end up winning that coin toss, however, as Wilson called tails. So he has that going for him, which is nice.

Fans had lots of jokes about Wilson and that coin toss:

The Giants fell to 2-10 on the season and became the first team to officially be eliminated from postseason contention.

