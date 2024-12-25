Russell Wilson Surprises Steelers O-Line With Generous Holiday Gifts
Russell Wilson is only in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's letting his new teammates know just how much he appreciates them this holiday season.
On Christmas Eve, Wilson surprised his offensive line with a most generous gift, which was waiting for them at their lockers on Tuesday.
Included in the gifts were a $10,000 gift card for Airbnb, which can be redeemed anywhere in the world, a custom Louis Vuitton duffle bag in Steelers colors, custom-made shoes from Wilson's Good Man Brand and a bottle of his wife Ciara's TenToOne rum.
After a tumultuous exit from the Denver Broncos, Wilson has revived his career in Pittsburgh. He took over the starting role early into the season and hasn't looked back since. In 2024, the 36-year-old has completed 649% of his passes and thrown 15 touchdowns and four interceptions across nine games.
Wilson and the Steelers will be back on the field on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he made sure to show his appreciation for his offensive linemen with an incredibly thoughtful gift to ring in the holidays.