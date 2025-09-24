Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Family Message After Losing Giants QB Job to Jaxson Dart
The Giants are the first NFL team this season to make a dramatic change under center, benching veteran Russell Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.
Dart will now get his chance to impress sooner rather than later as he steps up as the newly anointed starting quarterback for a team looking to win its first game in 2025. It goes without saying that the Ole Miss product will need to prove he's worthy of the job having inherited a squad with a few rising stars in Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, but one that still hasn't figured out its offensive identity.
With Dart looking ahead to a bright future, Wilson appears to be staying rooted in the present. The 36-year-old shared a Bible verse on his Instagram Stories shortly after the Giants' quarterback change was announced, and then re-shared his wife Ciara's post about their family.
Wilson wrote in the caption, "My why! Love you guys," and tagged Ciara.
Wilson arrived in New York this past offseason following uninspiring stints with the Broncos and Steelers and likely hoped he could revive his recently maligned career with a fresh start on the Giants. After just three games (including one impressive passing performance against the Cowboys in Week 2), the one-time Super Bowl champ has already lost his grip on the starting QB job and faces an uncertain future in New York, but he seems to be grateful for the opportunities he's been given and for his family supporting him along the way.