Russell Wilson to Visit With Two NFL Teams As Free Agency Officially Begins
The free agency period is officially open, and while many players have already made their intentions clear after agreeing to deals during the legal tampering period, some key players remain available.
Chief among those is former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback has been linked with a handful of QB-needy teams already, and he's set to take a visit with a couple of them as early as this week.
According to multiple reports, including Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Wilson is flying into Cleveland on Wednesday night and will visit with the Browns on Thursday. He's then set to fly to New York on Thursday night ahead of a Friday meeting with the Giants.
Both teams make sense as landing spots for Wilson, who impressed across 11 games in Pittsburgh in 2024. The Browns will be without Deshaun Watson for most, if not all of the 2025 season after he suffered an Achilles injury and subsequent setback. Meanwhile, the Giants parted ways with Daniel Jones, leaving them with an obvious need at quarterback.
Cleveland and New York own the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the NFL draft, respectively, so it's possible they shore up the quarterback position there. Still, they're doing their due diligence on the remaining free agent quarterbacks in the meantime, while Wilson aims to decide what his preferred landing spot is, too.
Wilson threw for 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last season and earned his 10th trip to the Pro Bowl.