Former NFL QB Strongly Cautions Zach Wilson Against New Dolphins Jersey Number
On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins announced that new backup quarterback Zach Wilson, with whom the team agreed to terms in March, would be wearing the number 0 for his tenure with the Fins.
But upon seeing the news, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was quick to caution Wilson against such a choice out of fear it might delegitimize his signal-calling career.
"Hey Zach there’s always time to change your mind," Fitzpatrick wrote online. "I know you’re friends with Braxton Berrios and I know it worked for Orlando Woolridge but if you’re trying to build back your career and be taken serious (which I’m sure you are) this won’t help…"
In his missive, Fitzpatrick referred to NBA legend Orlando Woolridge, who famously wore zero on his jersey, as well as now-Houston Texans wideout Braxton Berrios, who used No. 0 while in Miami (Berrios is No. 0 with the Texans, as well).
Asked by another user why he thought Wilson would not be taken as seriously, Fitzpatrick then elaborated on his original post: "It might be silly but perception matters in this business and a QB trying to resurrect his career wearing #0 doesn’t scream serious QB," he replied.
Surely, if Wilson does a good job backing up Miami QB1 Tua Tagovailoa, no one will care what number he is. But to Fitzmagic's point, the NFL only okayed zero as a jersey number in 2023; for some top brass, the choice could feel a bit ... new wave. The Fitz & Whit host also played for both the New York Jets and the Dolphins during his career—two clubs he now shares with Wilson—so maybe that adds some credence to the comment.
In any event, Wilson is looking for a fresh start with Miami after three seasons with the Jets and one with the Denver Broncos. We'll soon see whether No. 0 ends up weighing him down.