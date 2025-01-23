SI

Ryan Fitzpatrick Destroyed Andrew Whitworth With Brutal Ryan Day Beard Dye Joke

The former quarterback took a shot at the longtime tackle for dying his beard.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is weighing in on the phenomenon of men dying their beards, and took a shot at friend and fellow Amazon panelist Andrew Whitworth in the process.

On Wednesday, radio host Clay Travis claimed Ohio State coach Ryan Day would be far more popular if he stopped dying his beard; he claimed someone couldn't be trusted if they used beard dye. Fitzpatrick, who long owned the NFL's most famous beard, jumped in to agree.

Fitzpatrick took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted two pictures of Whitworth saying, "Completely agree on the beard dye job convo…almost cost me and Big Whit our friendship a few years ago…the guy on the right is distinguished, seasoned and full of charm…the guy on the left looks like he is in a witness protection program."

Whitworth and Fitzpatrick have worked as analysts doing pre- and postgame work for Amazon's Thursday Night Football since 2022.

One would have to believe Whitworth will have a response to this.

